Vritti Agarwal Shines at Osmania University Inter-College Women’s Swimming Championship

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Inter-College Swimming Championship for Women was held at the GHMC Swimming Pool, Secunderabad, on Monday. The event, organized by Badruka College of Commerce & Arts, witnessed spirited participation from colleges across Hyderabad.

St. Francis College swimmer Vritti Agarwal emerged as the star of the championship, clinching three gold medals in the 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, and 100m Backstroke categories.

Event Highlights

50m Butterfly (Women)

🥇 1st: Vritti Agarwal (St. Francis College) – 35.03 sec

🥈 2nd: D. Poojitha (Loyola College) – 51.20 sec

🥉 3rd: S. Architha (St. Francis College) – 52.10 sec

50m Backstroke (Women)

🥇 1st: K. Sanjana (Villa Marie College) – 40.49 sec

🥈 2nd: Nipunitha (CBIT) – 41.61 sec

🥉 3rd: Anya Parith (St. Francis College) – 49.60 sec

50m Breaststroke (Women)

🥇 1st: Samveda (Gokaraju Lailavathi Engg. College) – 55.97 sec

🥈 2nd: Chandini (St. Mary’s Yousufguda) – 58.42 sec

🥉 3rd: Tanishq (St. Francis College) – 1:07.98 sec

50m Freestyle (Women)

🥇 1st: K. Sanjana (Villa Marie College) – 34.61 sec

🥈 2nd: Krithika (Loyola College) – 38.30 sec

🥉 3rd: Anya Parith (St. Francis College) – 43.37 sec

100m Butterfly (Women)

🥇 1st: Vritti Agarwal (St. Francis College) – 1:19.16 sec

100m Backstroke (Women)

🥇 1st: Vritti Agarwal (St. Francis College) – 1:21.79 sec

🥈 2nd: Nipunitha (CBIT) – 1:35.01 sec

🥉 3rd: Anya Parith (St. Francis College) – 1:59.16 sec

100m Breaststroke (Women)

🥇 1st: D. Poojitha (Loyola College) – 1:18.05 sec

🥈 2nd: Samveda (Gokaraju Lailavathi Engg. College) – 1:29.22 sec

🥉 3rd: S. Architha (St. Francis College) – 2:11.61 sec

200m Freestyle (Women)

🥇 1st: Krishika (Loyola College) – 4:29.39 sec

🥈 2nd: Lakshaya (Gokaraju Lailavathi Engg. College) – 4:48.93 sec

🥉 3rd: Tanishq (St. Francis College) – 5:16.34 sec

Team Championship Results

🏆 1st Place: St. Francis College for Women

🥈 2nd Place: Loyola Academy

🥉 3rd Place: Villa Marie College for Women

The championship concluded with the team trophy being presented to St. Francis College for Women. Mr. Syed Farooq Kamal, Head of the Department of Physical Education, and Dr. Amitha Danial, Physical Directress of the college, received the trophy on behalf of the winning team.