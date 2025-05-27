Vritti Agarwal & Varshith Dhulipudi Shine at 10th Telangana Senior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2025

Hyderabad: The 10th Telangana Senior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2025 concluded successfully at the GHMC Pool, Secunderabad, on the 25th and 26th of May. Top swimmers from across the state participated in the two-day event, showcasing remarkable performances across freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and individual medley categories.

Among the standout performers were Vritti Agarwal (Rangareddy) and Varshith Dhulipudi (Hyderabad), who both clinched five gold medals each, earning them the titles of Individual Champions in the women’s and men’s categories, respectively.

The championship witnessed intense competition with swimmers clocking impressive timings in various events. Key highlights included:

Jordan Dominic Franklin (Rangareddy) dominated distance freestyle and breaststroke events, winning multiple medals.

Pathuri Bhuvas (Hyderabad) showed great pace in freestyle and backstroke sprints.

In the women's category, Sudhiksha Krishna, Ishi Agarwal, and M Rithwika delivered consistent performances, bringing pride to their respective districts.

Individual Champions:

Vritti Agarwal – 5 Gold Medals (Rangareddy)

Varshith Dhulipudi – 5 Gold Medals (Hyderabad)

Dignitaries Present at the Event:

Seen in the photograph (left to right) are:

Sri Srinivas Goud, Assistant Director, GHMC

Sri P. Chandrasekhar Reddy, President, Telangana Swimming Association

Vritti Agarwal and Varshith Dhulipudi, Individual Champions

G. Umesh, Secretary, Telangana Swimming Association

, Secretary, Telangana Swimming Association Surender Joseph, President, Nalgonda District

The Telangana Swimming Association appreciated the efforts of all swimmers, coaches, and officials in making the championship a grand success. The event not only promoted competitive spirit but also highlighted the growing talent in swimming across the state.