Vritti Agarwal Wins Silver for Osmania University at All India Inter-University Swimming Championship 2025

Chennai: Osmania University swimmer Vritti Agarwal delivered an impressive performance at the All India Inter-University Swimming and Diving (Men & Women) Championship 2025–2026, held from December 18 to 23, 2025, at SRM University, Chennai, by securing the silver medal in the Women’s 400 metres Freestyle event.

In a highly competitive race featuring top university swimmers from across the country, Vritti Agarwal clocked an excellent time of 4:32.24, finishing second and bringing pride to Osmania University. The gold medal was won by Bhavya Sachdeva of Jain University, Bangalore, with a timing of 4:31.69, while Ashmitha Chandra, also from Jain University, claimed the bronze with a time of 4:34.06.

Vritti Agarwal was felicitated with the silver medal by Shri Nihar Ameen, renowned coach and Dronacharya Awardee, along with Shri Chandrashekaran, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Swimming Association, in the presence of University Coach Bala.

Her remarkable achievement is being hailed as a moment of great pride for Osmania University. Sports officials and coaches praised her dedication, discipline, and competitive spirit, stating that her performance serves as a strong inspiration for aspiring swimmers and young sportspersons across the university circuit.

The championship witnessed outstanding talent from universities nationwide, highlighting the growing standards and competitiveness of university-level swimming in India.