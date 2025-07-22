Vysya Limelight Awards for Men 2025 Announced in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Vysya Limelight Awards for Men 2025 were officially announced during a high-profile press conference in Hyderabad, organized by Sumadhura Foundation in collaboration with Manepally Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

The prestigious event enters its 9th edition this year, continuing to celebrate outstanding achievements within the Arya Vysya community.

Vision Behind the Awards

Founder of the Vysya Limelight Awards, Mr. Siva Kumar Emmadi, shared the purpose of the awards, stating:

“These awards have become a trusted platform for recognising excellence and leadership within the Arya Vysya community. It’s not just about honouring success—it’s about celebrating legacy, inspiration, and belonging.”

Encouraging Excellence Across Fields

Mr. Naveen Kumar Gunda, Director-Operations at Sumadhura Group, expressed pride in supporting the initiative:

“We’re proud to support an initiative that aligns with our values of perseverance and meaningful community contribution. Honouring achievers across diverse fields not only celebrates their success but also encourages future changemakers.”

The awards will recognize achievers in a wide range of fields, including:

Technology & Startups

Social Media Influence

Performing Arts

Culinary Innovation

Community & Social Impact

Special awards like Champion of Autism and Child Prodigy – Filmmaking will also be part of this year’s celebration.

Strong Industry Support and Participation

The 2025 edition promises to be the most inclusive and dynamic yet, thanks to enthusiastic participation from industry leaders, organizations, and community members.

Sumadhura – Foundation of Happiness

A Grand Celebration of Arya Vysya Talent

This year’s press meet set the tone for what promises to be a grand celebration of talent, vision, and leadership in the Arya Vysya community. The Vysya Limelight Awards for Men 2025 will not only highlight individual brilliance but also inspire the next generation of leaders and change-makers.