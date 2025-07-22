Vysya Limelight Awards for Men 2025 Announced in Hyderabad
The Vysya Limelight Awards for Men 2025 were officially announced during a high-profile press conference in Hyderabad, organized by Sumadhura Foundation in collaboration with Manepally Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Hyderabad: The Vysya Limelight Awards for Men 2025 were officially announced during a high-profile press conference in Hyderabad, organized by Sumadhura Foundation in collaboration with Manepally Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Table of Contents
The prestigious event enters its 9th edition this year, continuing to celebrate outstanding achievements within the Arya Vysya community.
Vision Behind the Awards
Founder of the Vysya Limelight Awards, Mr. Siva Kumar Emmadi, shared the purpose of the awards, stating:
“These awards have become a trusted platform for recognising excellence and leadership within the Arya Vysya community. It’s not just about honouring success—it’s about celebrating legacy, inspiration, and belonging.”
Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com
Encouraging Excellence Across Fields
Mr. Naveen Kumar Gunda, Director-Operations at Sumadhura Group, expressed pride in supporting the initiative:
“We’re proud to support an initiative that aligns with our values of perseverance and meaningful community contribution. Honouring achievers across diverse fields not only celebrates their success but also encourages future changemakers.”
The awards will recognize achievers in a wide range of fields, including:
- Technology & Startups
- Social Media Influence
- Performing Arts
- Culinary Innovation
- Community & Social Impact
Special awards like Champion of Autism and Child Prodigy – Filmmaking will also be part of this year’s celebration.
Strong Industry Support and Participation
The 2025 edition promises to be the most inclusive and dynamic yet, thanks to enthusiastic participation from industry leaders, organizations, and community members.
Sponsors and Partners
Title Sponsor:
- Sumadhura – Foundation of Happiness
Powered By:
- Manepally Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Platinum Sponsors:
- Virtusa Life Spaces
- Vaarahi
- Vasavi Group
- Sukhii Infra
- ONS 3DM Collective
Also Read: 10th Telangana Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2025: Hyderabad Dominates
Diamond Sponsors:
- Hanuman Enterprises
- Organo Eco Habitats
- Pradhan Conventions
- Life Span Pvt. Ltd.
- Oramas
- RK Caterers
- Vysya Crown
Gold Sponsors:
- Rockwell Business School
- TDH
- Sumo Biscuits
- Niloufer
- Lexicon
Silver Sponsors:
- PKC Laundry Solutions
- Mera Hoarding
- Global Tree
- Lassi Stories
- Falcon Motors
Event Support and Planning
- Organized by: Apna Productions
- Event Planner: Pink Pagidi
- Travel Partner: Southern Travels
- Technical Support: MP Systems
- Media & Photography: Flash Shoot
A Grand Celebration of Arya Vysya Talent
This year’s press meet set the tone for what promises to be a grand celebration of talent, vision, and leadership in the Arya Vysya community. The Vysya Limelight Awards for Men 2025 will not only highlight individual brilliance but also inspire the next generation of leaders and change-makers.