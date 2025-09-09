Hyderabad

Wadi Saleheen Residents Suffer Amid Garbage Heaps, Stray Dogs, Demand Urgent Action

The people of Ward No. 10, Wadi Saleheen under Jalpally Municipality, have been facing severe problems due to piles of garbage for the last ten days.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 September 2025 - 15:50
Jalpally: The people of Ward No. 10, Wadi Saleheen under Jalpally Municipality, have been facing severe problems due to piles of garbage for the last ten days. Locals say that due to the negligence of the municipal staff, garbage has not been collected for several days, resulting in heaps of waste accumulating near the mosque, raising fears of foul stench and the spread of diseases.

Residents complain that neither any public representative has come forward to solve this issue, nor has the corporator visited the area to assess their problems. In this situation, people are forced to dump garbage near the road and mosque.

Moreover, the number of stray dogs in the area has also increased, posing a threat to passers-by and children. The public has strongly appealed to the Commissioner of Jalpally Municipality to take immediate notice and arrange for cleaning, as well as to catch stray dogs.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
