WAF Urges Pakistan to Uphold Human Rights, Protect Baloch Families from Arbitrary Detention

Islamabad: A Pakistan-based forum expressed solidarity with women’s resistance in Balochistan, endorsing their demands for justice and the safe return of all Baloch civilians subjected to enforced disappearances. In a statement on Tuesday, Khawateen Mahaz-e-Amal (Women’s Action Forum – WAF) called for the “release and honourable acquittal” of Baloch women and others who are “arbitrarily” arrested and imprisoned by the Pakistani authorities — either “without trial” or through what it described as “blatantly unjust, non-transparent trial” procedures.

“WAF respects and empathises with Baloch activists, who have practically demonstrated the courage of their convictions and perseverance through long marches from Quetta to Islamabad via Karachi and Lahore; and through months of peaceful, non-violent dharnas by large groups of young and elderly women, children, men — in Quetta and Islamabad, braving freezing cold winters, summer heat, monsoon rains and severe State violence.

WAF activists have continued to support them throughout, both practically and morally,” read a statement issued by the women’s forum. The forum also strongly condemned Pakistan’s use of the inhuman concept of “collective punishment” against the families of the victims of enforced disappearances. Echoing the demands of other human rights bodies working on enforced disappearances, including Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Defence of Human Rights (DHRO), Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and others, the WAF called for the establishment of a statutory autonomous State Commission on Involuntary Enforced Disappearances (IED) reporting to the Parliament of Pakistan.

It also demanded the abolishment of the existing “mala fide non-statutory ineffective” Pakistan’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances. The forum also urged Pakistan to ratify the UN Convention for the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearances, followed by appropriate legislation and implementation.

At the same time, it called for the victims of enforced disappearances to be produced before judges in courts of law to exercise their constitutional fundamental right to justice, fair trial and due process. Reiterating its resolve, the forum said it would continue raising its voice in support of the demands of brave Baloch women activists resisting Pakistan’s repression. The forum renewed its pledge to stand with Baloch women and men until all victims of enforced disappearances are returned to their loved ones.