Walking 40 Minutes a Day Can Boost Memory and Brain Health, Research Reveals

A simple daily habit like walking could be the key to keeping your brain young, alert, and active, researchers suggest. According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), regular walking not only benefits the body but also rejuvenates the mind.

The 2011 study observed that individuals who walked for 40 minutes a day, three times a week, showed a remarkable increase in the size of the hippocampus — a vital part of the brain responsible for memory, learning, and focus. The change was visible within just one year of consistent walking.

Also Read: Rare Genetic Pancreatitis Surgery Performed Successfully on 17-Year-Old Girl at KIMS Saveera, Anantapur

Researchers also noted significant improvements in the memory test results of participants who followed this routine. Their ability to recall information and maintain attention improved notably, indicating that regular physical activity can enhance mental performance as effectively as it boosts physical fitness.

Health experts say walking increases blood flow to the brain, reduces stress, and promotes the growth of new brain cells — all of which help maintain cognitive health as people age.

So, if you want to keep your memory sharp and your mind agile, make daily walking a part of your routine. Even a short walk each day, they say, can do wonders — not just for your body, but for your brain’s long-term vitality.