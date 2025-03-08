“90’s KE LONDE” Waqar Younis Hits Back at Hafeez and Latif Over ’90s Cricketers’ Criticism

Dubai: Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis has responded to recent criticism from Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Latif, who questioned the legacy of Pakistan’s 1990s cricketers. Taking to social media, Younis posted his and Wasim Akram‘s career records with the hashtag #NotBad, indirectly countering the remarks.

Sharing his stats on X (formerly Twitter), Younis wrote:

“90’s KA LONDA

Test – 191 ODI’s – 618

Wkts – 1705 Runs – 8594

5wkts – 66 10wkts – 10

#NotBad @wasimakramlive

#GoodOldDays.”

The legendary pacer, who took 373 Test wickets and 416 ODI wickets, reminded critics of the duo’s impact on Pakistan cricket. Akram, on the other hand, registered 414 Test and 502 ODI wickets, along with three Test centuries, including a double ton.

What Did Hafeez and Latif Say?

Mohammad Hafeez, in a recent statement, acknowledged the greatness of the 90s players but criticized them for failing to deliver an ICC trophy.

“I am a huge fan of those who played in the 1990s, but when it comes to legacy, they left nothing for Pakistan. They lost the World Cups of 1996, 1999, and 2003. We reached the final in 1999 but lost badly,” Hafeez remarked.

Meanwhile, Rashid Latif was even sharper in his words, seemingly targeting Akram and Younis without taking names.

“Dubai boys (Dubai ke launde) have created a ruckus. They are happy praising each other. They fought throughout their career, which hurt Pakistan cricket… interesting people. Throw money in front of them, they will do anything,” said Latif.

Both Akram and Younis are currently part of a cricketing show in Dubai during the ongoing 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Their response suggests they are unwilling to let the criticism go unanswered.