Waqf Act Protests Turn Violent in Bengal’s Murshidabad; Father-Son Duo Killed

Murshidabad (West Bengal): Two people, a father and son, were brutally killed amid ongoing tensions over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, police officials confirmed on Saturday. The incident has intensified the already volatile situation in the region.

Victims Found Stabbed in Their Home

The two victims were found inside their residence in the Jafrabad locality of Samserganj — one of the areas worst hit by the Waqf-related unrest. An IPS officer stated that both were discovered with multiple stab wounds and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

According to the victims’ family, unidentified miscreants broke into their house, looted valuables, and attacked the duo before fleeing the scene.

One More Injured in Separate Incident

In a separate incident reported earlier on Saturday, one individual sustained a gunshot wound in Dhulian, also located in the Samserganj block. Authorities are investigating whether this shooting is connected to the same wave of violence.

Friday’s Protests Sparked Unrest

Violent protests erupted on Friday across the Suti and Samserganj areas in response to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, triggering widespread tension and clashes. Security forces have since been deployed to maintain order in the affected regions.

Police have increased patrolling and are conducting investigations into the recent incidents of violence. No arrests have been made so far.