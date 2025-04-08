Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 Comes into Effect; Major Reforms Introduced

New Delhi: The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 officially came into force today, marking a significant shift in the governance and regulation of waqf properties across India. The Act was passed by both Houses of Parliament during the recently concluded Budget session.

Key Changes to the Waqf Act, 1995

The new legislation amends the Waqf Act, 1995, which has been the cornerstone of waqf administration for nearly three decades. The changes aim to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the management of waqf properties.

Digitisation and Central Portal for Records

One of the key reforms in the Act is the mandatory digitisation of waqf property records. All State Waqf Boards are now required to upload property details to a centralised national portal, allowing for improved accessibility and monitoring.

Time-Bound Dispute Resolution Through Tribunals

The Act also introduces a structured, time-bound dispute resolution mechanism. Dedicated Waqf Tribunals will handle disputes involving waqf land or property, with a goal of reducing litigation delays and promoting quick settlements.

Government Aims to Improve Oversight

Officials say the amendment is part of a broader push to improve oversight and accountability in religious and charitable institutions. The Act provides for stricter compliance checks and reporting norms, aiming to safeguard waqf assets from encroachment and mismanagement.