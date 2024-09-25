Waqf Amendment Bill Aims to Eliminate, Not Improve Waqf Properties: Asaduddin Owaisi

Mumbai: The Waqf Amendment Bill is not intended to improve Waqf properties but rather to eliminate them, stated AIMIM President and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi during a press conference in Mumbai. Speaking at a packed event in the city’s Nagpada area, Owaisi discussed the Waqf Bill, the Modi government’s flawed policies, the growing boldness of communal forces in Maharashtra, and the current alarming situation in the country.

Owaisi criticized the government’s intention behind the Waqf Bill, claiming that the aim is not to protect Waqf properties but to gradually dismantle them. He highlighted the controversial proposal to include members of the Hindu community in the Waqf Board, arguing that under Islamic law, Waqf Board members are required to be observant Muslims, adhering to religious duties such as prayer and personal piety.

He pointed out that Waqf properties are being falsely labeled as vast and unregulated lands by the RSS and BJP, comparing them to government-held lands by the defense and railway departments. Owaisi noted that in states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, temple properties span millions of acres, yet this is rarely highlighted by the government.

Focusing on Uttar Pradesh, he revealed that the state has over 121,000 registered Waqf properties. The proposed amendments would significantly undermine the Waqf system, particularly by granting excessive powers to district collectors. Owaisi argued that collectors, being government representatives, would be pressured to act in favor of the government, which would be a clear violation of the principles of justice, as collectors would have the final say after property surveys.

He also emphasized that at least eight or nine Muslims should be appointed to the Waqf Board to ensure proper representation. Owaisi mentioned that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has received thousands of letters opposing the bill.

Turning to the situation in Maharashtra, Owaisi criticized the Shinde government for not taking action against those inciting communal tensions. Without naming them directly, he referred to individuals like Ram Kadam and Nitesh Rane, who have made inflammatory remarks, including disrespect towards the Prophet and threats against Muslims. Owaisi questioned why no legal action has been taken against such individuals, asserting that they should be behind bars for their actions.

He praised AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel for leading massive protests, which he said demonstrated the Muslim community’s ability to stand up and reject fear and oppression. According to Owaisi, these protests have helped dispel the fear in the hearts of the minority community and have empowered them to fight back against injustices.