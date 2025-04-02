Waqf Amendment Bill: Mehbooba Mufti Warns: ‘India Heading Toward Myanmar-Like Situation’

Srinagar: Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Parliament, accusing the government of targeting Muslim institutions. The National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed their firm opposition to the bill, calling it an attack on religious rights.

Mehbooba Mufti Warns of Dire Consequences

PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the bill a “conspiracy against Muslims” and warned that India was heading in the direction of Myanmar. “This is Gandhi ji’s country and it should run by the Constitution, not by the agenda of the BJP,” she said. She urged the majority community to oppose the bill, adding, “If people watch in silence, nobody can stop this country from disintegration.”

Mufti alleged that the proposed amendment was a deliberate attempt to disempower Muslims. “For the last 10-12 years, we have seen how Muslims are being lynched, their mosques bulldozed, and their graveyards occupied,” she stated, appealing to Hindus to stand against the bill.

NC and People’s Conference Condemn Move

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also rejected the bill, stating that it unfairly targets one religion. “Every religion has its institutions and charity wings. Our charity is done through Waqf, and targeting it like this is unfortunate,” he said.

J&K People’s Conference president Sajad Lone called the bill “another right-wing trespass” and an attack on the religious rights of Muslims. “Waqf, by definition, is the custodian of properties collectively owned by Muslims. The proposed amendment is blatant interference in our faith,” he posted on X.

Strong Opposition in Parliament Expected

NC MPs have vowed to strongly oppose the bill in Parliament. As opposition to the amendment grows, parties in the Valley are demanding that the government reconsider its stance on Waqf properties and respect religious institutions.