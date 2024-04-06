Waqf Board case: Court reserves order on ED’s plea against AAP’s Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the application of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan for non-compliance to the probe agency’s summons in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board regularities.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court has listed the matter for hearing on April 9.

The probe agency has alleged that Khan, previously a witness, later became an accused in the case by seeking anticipatory bail and evading investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin, representing the ED, stressed on Khan’s pivotal role in the matter, saying that his involvement surpasses that of other accused who have already been apprehended and charged.

The ED cited Khan’s non-cooperation as the hindrance in the conclusion of the investigation.

On March 11, the Delhi High Court had refused anticipatory bail to AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan in connection with the money laundering case.

The allegation was related to Khan’s alleged wrongful appointment as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ED had filed the chargesheet against Zeeshan Haider, his partnership firm Skypower, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, and Qausar Imam Siddiqui in the case.

The case pertains to a property worth Rs 36 crore in Okhla being allegedly acquired with illicit funds, purportedly influenced by Khan, who reportedly handed over Rs 8 crore in cash.

During the investigation, the ED considered FIRs filed earlier by the CBI, ACB, and the Delhi Police.

The ED said that the property was bought at Khan’s behest and presented with evidence of Rs 27 crore cash transaction.