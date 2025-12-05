Waqf Property Registration Deadline Extended? Kiren Rijiju Grants Additional Time to Mutawallis

New Delhi: In a significant relief to mutawallis across the country, Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has announced a three-month extension in the effective deadline for completing the registration of Waqf properties on the UMEED portal.

Under this decision, no penalties or strict action will be taken against mutawallis who failed to complete the registration on time. The announcement comes immediately after the earlier registration deadline ended on 5 December.

Why the Extension Was Announced?

Speaking with the media, Kiren Rijiju revealed that several Members of Parliament and community leaders had requested an extension due to difficulties faced during the registration process.

However, since the Supreme Court declined to extend the six-month statutory deadline, the government could not officially prolong the date.

Rijiju clarified that according to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the Waqf Tribunal has the authority to grant an additional six months of relief to applicants. Mutawallis experiencing challenges are encouraged to approach the tribunal for further extension.

How Many Properties Have Been Registered So Far?

The minister shared that over 1.5 lakh Waqf properties have already been registered on the UMEED portal.

Despite this progress, millions of properties nationwide are still pending registration, highlighting the scale of the task.

Rijiju stated that the government aims to offer maximum support, but certain legal restrictions—introduced through the amended law—cannot be altered.

Supreme Court’s Role

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court dismissed all petitions seeking an extension of the six-month period for registration.

The court directed applicants to submit extension requests only to the Waqf Tribunal, the legally recognized forum for such matters.

The government’s decision to allow a three-month grace period without penalties marks a major step toward easing the concerns of mutawallis.

This extension in Waqf property registration deadline, announced by Kiren Rijiju, ensures that stakeholders now have time to complete the process or seek formal relief from the tribunal.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow updates on the Waqf registration matter.