War Begins in Kalvakuntla Family: MLA Yennam Makes Explosive Remarks

Senior BRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has made sensational allegations that have ignited political heat within the party. She claimed that a conspiracy is underway to merge the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that there are efforts to sideline her, allegedly orchestrated by her cousin K. T. Rama Rao (KTR).

Internal Power Struggle Within Kalvakuntla Family?

In response to Kavitha’s statements, Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy criticized the Kalvakuntla family, suggesting a political war is brewing among family members over power and party control. Speaking to the media, he stated that the family drama is now being publicly staged, turning Telangana politics into a new kind of “movie” for the people.

“KTR Is Incompetent in Leadership”: Kavitha’s Alleged Message

Srinivas Reddy sarcastically pointed out that even KTR’s own sister is labeling him unfit for leadership. He claimed that BRS has lost all political relevance and that KCR (former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao) is no longer able to step out of his farmhouse due to ego and fear of public backlash.

BRS Will Disappear, Says Congress MLA

Predicting the downfall of BRS, Srinivas Reddy said the party will not return to power and may soon vanish from the political landscape. He accused KCR and KTR of pursuing politics solely for power and ignoring the role of a responsible opposition.

“Kalvakuntla Family Betrayed Activists,” Says Yennam Srinivas

The Congress MLA went on to allege that the Kalvakuntla family has “slit the throats of Telangana activists” by ignoring their sacrifices. He implied that Kavitha’s current turmoil is a result of the bad karma accumulated by the family.