In an outrageous disclosure, the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has filed a case against an insurance agent of LIC based at Tilak Nagar who may have been posing as a medical practitioner in the Telangana region over a period of forty years.

The claimant who was called Easwariah was doing business in the name of Triveni Clinic in Kasibugga, Warangal doing therapy with no valid medical backup.

TGMC vice-chairman Dr. G. Srinivas stated that without government authorization Easwariah operated the clinic setting up hospital-style beds and providing serious care including high doses of antibiotics and malaria injections, usually with little or no diagnosis or medical justification at all. Amazingly he was also the president of the local RMP (Registered Medical Practitioners) association, giving undue validation to his illegal practice.

In a more appalling incident, the so-called X-ray technologist SK Nayeem was found with an illegitimate MBBS degree and an ineligible certificate of Hijama Cupping Therapy. Nayeem, also reportedly prescribed very toxic high dose steroids and antibiotics, which are medically unsafe and not scientific.

The two individuals are being prosecuted under the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act and the Telangana State Medical Practitioners Regulation Act, i.e. the message that medical professional impersonation is a very severe crime with potentially catastrophic outcomes.

Dramatically warning the population, the Chairman of the Public Relations Committee of TGMC (Dr. V. Naresh Kumar) made the following statement: we are going to severely punish those bogus doctors who threaten the lives of people. Only qualified and registered medical practitioners are to be consulted. In case of suspected quakes at the TGMC.”

What is seen in these incidents highlights a broader and ongoing issue. In the recent past, the council has organised a number of surprise inspections and lodged complaints even on dozens of unlicensed people practising medicine throughout Telangana. In the middle of June, TGMC registered complaints against 21 quacks during a single week, and in May, some FIRs were registered against 25 people in Sangareddy district- which demonstrates the epic nature and urgency of the issue of quackery.

Since medical quackery remains a danger to the health of citizens, the strengthening of its efforts against the enforcement of high health standards and health warnings by TGMC is a crucial measure of preventing medical quackery in Telangana.