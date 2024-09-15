Warangal Police Commissioner Stresses Peace and Unity Ahead of Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan

Warangal: Warangal Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha has called for maintaining religious harmony and peace during the upcoming Milad-un-Nabi celebrations and Ganesh Visarjan processions. The Commissioner emphasized the importance of respecting all religious festivals and ensuring that festivities are observed peacefully.

Speaking at a Peace Committee meeting held at the Police Commissionerate office on Sunday, Commissioner Jha met with Muslim religious leaders to discuss preparations for the upcoming Milad-un-Nabi, which will be observed on the 16th of this month. The meeting was organized to prevent any disruptions that may arise due to the coinciding Ganesh Visarjan. The Commissioner announced that Milad-un-Nabi would be officially observed on the 19th of September, in coordination with local religious leaders.

The Police Commissioner stressed that all communities must observe their festivals with discipline and in a peaceful manner, setting an example of harmony for others to follow. He praised Warangal city for being a model of religious harmony and urged that this tradition be passed down to future generations.

Khusrav Pasha, President of the Kazipet Dargah, highlighted that many Muslim youth in Warangal actively participate in making Ganesh idols and distribute them free of charge as a gesture of goodwill during Vinayaka Chaturthi. Their efforts, he said, are a reflection of the city’s deep-rooted sense of communal harmony.

The meeting was attended by senior police officials, including West Zone DCP Ravinder, ACP Jitender Reddy, Inspectors Nandiramnaik, Devender Reddy, Kishore, and Tirupati, all of whom pledged to ensure peace and security during both Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan.

The meeting at the Warangal Police Commissionerate further solidified the commitment to maintaining religious harmony and peace in the city, with police officials and religious leaders working together to uphold these values.