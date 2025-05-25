Was Rahul Gandhi Really Seen with Pakistani Spy Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check

New Delhi: A photo showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested on charges of espionage linked to Pakistan, has gone viral on social media. Several users criticized Gandhi, questioning whether he has ties to anti-national elements. Some posts even asked, “Is Rahul Gandhi behind the turmoil the country is facing?”

Fact-Check: Image Found to Be Morphed

However, multiple fact-checking agencies have debunked the viral photo. A reverse image search traced the original image back to 2017, showing Rahul Gandhi with Aditi Singh, then a Congress leader from Rae Bareli. Singh is now a BJP MLA and had shared the image herself on social media.

Experts noted that the saree worn by Aditi Singh in the original picture matches the one seen in the morphed version attributed to Jyoti Malhotra. Additionally, the background, including the people present, remains unchanged, further confirming the image was digitally altered.

Who Is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber with over 3.9 lakh subscribers, was arrested last month for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Authorities claim she was in contact with Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission, since November 2023. Danish was deported on May 13 due to espionage activities.

Malhotra is accused of sharing sensitive information and is currently being interrogated by the NIA, Intelligence Bureau, and Military Intelligence. Reports indicate she has accumulated assets in Pakistan and traveled frequently to Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh.

Wider Crackdown on Espionage

Malhotra’s arrest is part of a broader crackdown. In the past two weeks, 12 individuals from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been apprehended in connection with espionage activities.

Clarification Urged Amidst Political Spin

As misinformation spreads, political observers and digital literacy advocates urge caution. While the case against Jyoti Malhotra continues, spreading fake images for political mileage is being widely condemned.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters have demanded an apology from those circulating the doctored image and spreading false narratives against Rahul Gandhi.