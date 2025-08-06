Hyderabad

Water Level in Himayat Sagar Lake Rising Rapidly, Gates Likely to be Opened

The water level in Himayat Sagar Lake has reached near dangerous levels, prompting officials from the Irrigation Department to inspect the lake and issue an alert in view of potential risks.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 August 2025 - 15:47
Water Level in Himayat Sagar Lake Rising Rapidly, Gates Likely to be Opened
Water Level in Himayat Sagar Lake Rising Rapidly, Gates Likely to be Opened

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The water level in Himayat Sagar Lake has reached near dangerous levels, prompting officials from the Irrigation Department to inspect the lake and issue an alert in view of potential risks.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Himayat Sagar is 1764 feet, while the current water level has already reached 1763 feet. Due to continuous rainfall and floodwater inflows from upstream areas, a large volume of water is flowing into the lake.

Officials have stated that if the inflow continues at the current rate, the gates of the reservoir may have to be opened at any time as a precautionary measure.

In light of this situation, residents living in low-lying areas have been warned to stay alert and take necessary precautions to deal with any possible emergency.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 August 2025 - 15:47
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button