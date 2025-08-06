Water Level in Himayat Sagar Lake Rising Rapidly, Gates Likely to be Opened

Hyderabad: The water level in Himayat Sagar Lake has reached near dangerous levels, prompting officials from the Irrigation Department to inspect the lake and issue an alert in view of potential risks.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Himayat Sagar is 1764 feet, while the current water level has already reached 1763 feet. Due to continuous rainfall and floodwater inflows from upstream areas, a large volume of water is flowing into the lake.

Officials have stated that if the inflow continues at the current rate, the gates of the reservoir may have to be opened at any time as a precautionary measure.

In light of this situation, residents living in low-lying areas have been warned to stay alert and take necessary precautions to deal with any possible emergency.