Water Levels Drop in All Six Major Reservoirs Supplying Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad is staring at a water supply challenge as all six of its major drinking water sources — Godavari, Krishna, Manjira, Singur, Osman Sagar, and Himayat Sagar — have recorded a drop in water levels below their Full Tank Levels (FTLs). According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the reservoirs that were stable until January saw a steep dip beginning in March 2025.

Godavari and Krishna Sources Show Concerning Trends

The Godavari source, tapping water from Sripada Yellampally, currently supplies 172 million gallons per day (MGD) to the city. However, the water level has dipped to 467 meters, well below its FTL of 485 meters.

Meanwhile, Krishna water drawn from the Akkampally offshore point — supplying 270 MGD — is now just 1 meter below its FTL. The current level stands at 244 meters compared to its FTL of 245 meters.

Manjira and Singur Reservoirs Also See Decline

Together, Manjira and Singur supply 120 MGD to parts of Hyderabad and the GHMC periphery. The Singur reservoir stands at 1708 ft, 9 feet below its FTL of 1717 ft. Manjira’s situation is similarly concerning, with water levels at 1647 ft compared to its FTL of 1651 ft.

Osmansagar and Himayat Sagar Below Capacity

The city also relies on twin reservoirs — Osmansagar and Himayat Sagar — which currently provide 171 million litres per day (MLD). Osmansagar, which contributes 123 MLD, has a water level of 1784 ft, falling short of its FTL of 1790 ft. Himayat Sagar, supplying 48 MLD, has dropped to 1758 ft, five feet short of its FTL.

Groundwater Crisis and Tanker Demand Rise

In addition to surface water shortages, Hyderabad is also witnessing a rapid depletion of groundwater across most regions. This has resulted in an increased demand for water tankers. This summer, HMWSSB delivered nearly 2 lakh tanker trips per month — a staggering rise that reflects the ongoing water stress.

Hope Hinges on Monsoon 2025

Despite the drop, there’s a glimmer of hope. A. Amarender Reddy, Director of Operations-I at HMWSSB, said, “It’s true that water levels have dipped, but there has been a slight rise due to recent rains. With the early arrival of the southwest monsoon in 2025, we expect a satisfactory improvement in all reservoirs.”

As Hyderabad waits for the monsoon rains to recharge its reservoirs and groundwater reserves, officials urge citizens to use water judiciously and support rainwater harvesting efforts.