Water-Mixed Petrol Allegedly Supplied at HP Pump on Raj Bhavan Road, Citizens Protest

Hyderabad: Residents have raised serious concerns over an incident at an HP petrol pump on Raj Bhavan Road, claiming that water was mixed with petrol in their vehicles, causing several cars to stall.

The affected citizen reported that he went to the pump around 1 a.m. to fill regular petrol in his vehicle. However, within minutes, the engine began malfunctioning. He added that although petrol was initially supplied, the vehicle broke down shortly afterward and failed to start.

Also Read: Hasan Nagar Police Conduct Surprise Operation: 65 Two-Wheelers, 6 Autos Fined, Stolen Vehicle Recovered

Upon taking the car to a service center, it was discovered that water had been mixed with the petrol in the fuel tank. The citizen has reportedly recorded video evidence of the issue.

He further stated that the pump’s managers and supervisors did not provide a satisfactory explanation and refused to take responsibility for any engine-related damage in the future. The citizen warned that even if problems arise two to three months later, the pump authorities would not be accountable.

Describing the incident as concerning, the citizen said that petrol worth ₹2,010 was effectively wasted and that he is considering taking legal action against the pump.