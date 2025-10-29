Heavy Rains Trigger Water Release from Hyderabad Dams; ORR Service Road Near Himayat Sagar Collapses

Amid relentless rainfall across Hyderabad and its outskirts, authorities on Tuesday opened the floodgates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs to release excess water into the Musi River. The heavy inflows following days of continuous downpour pushed water levels to the brim, prompting emergency discharge to prevent overflow.

Officials confirmed that 10 gates of Osman Sagar were lifted to release approximately 2,300 cusecs, while 3 gates of Himayat Sagar discharged nearly 2,900 cusecs of water. As a result, several areas downstream, particularly those located near the Musi Riverbanks, have been placed on alert. Residents have been urged to remain cautious and avoid venturing near water bodies.

The release of water also affected road connectivity. The service road along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Exit/Entry 17, close to the Himayat Sagar gates, suffered extensive damage after water overflowed onto the stretch. Traffic movement along the Narsingi–Manchirevula culvert was temporarily halted as floodwater gushed across the road. Officials have advised motorists to avoid the damaged stretch and take alternative routes until repair work is completed.

Meanwhile, the city continues to reel under persistent rainfall, with areas such as Dilsukhnagar, Karmanghat, Champapet, Saroornagar, Chaitanyapuri, Kothapet, Nagole, Jillelaguda, Meerpet, Badangpet, and Balapur experiencing heavy showers since morning. Commuters faced long delays as several key roads were waterlogged, disrupting both private and public transport.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have deployed emergency teams to manage waterlogging and traffic flow. Officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said the release of water from both reservoirs was a precautionary measure as inflows continued to rise due to ongoing rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain across the city and adjoining districts over the next 24 hours. With both Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar releasing substantial volumes into the Musi, authorities are closely monitoring water levels to prevent flooding in low-lying areas.

Citizens have been advised to stay indoors during heavy spells, avoid travel through inundated stretches, and follow traffic advisories issued by local authorities. Emergency response teams remain on alert as the city braces for continued rain and its cascading impact on civic life.