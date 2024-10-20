Water Released from Various Projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rainfall in the upper regions of the Krishna River, the inflow of water has significantly increased in several projects across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have released water from key reservoirs to manage the situation.

At the jointly managed Srisailam project between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, four gates were opened, releasing 1 lakh cusecs of water downstream. The water level at Nagarjuna Sagar project has also been rising gradually. Given the high inflow, officials opened 18 gates of this project to release water downstream.

The inflow at Nagarjuna Sagar has been recorded at 1,90,198 cusecs. Following this, 18 gates were raised by five feet, allowing 1,45,800 cusecs of water to flow downstream. Additionally, 3,371 cusecs were released through the right canal, 6,671 cusecs from the main hydroelectric generating station, and 2,400 cusecs were diverted via the SLBC for drinking water purposes.

To meet Hyderabad’s water needs, another 400 cusecs of water was released through the Sagar Flood Canal. The release of water from Nagarjuna Sagar attracted a large number of tourists to the site, prompting the police to make special arrangements to prevent visitors from entering the water.

In Andhra Pradesh, the water level at the Pulichintala project also saw a rise, leading to the opening of seven gates to release 1.72 lakh cusecs of water downstream.