Water Supply Disruption in Hyderabad on Thursday in These Areas

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a disruption in water supply across several parts of the city for 24 hours, starting from 7 am on Thursday. Residents are urged to use water carefully and conserve as much as possible during this period.

The disruption is due to repair work being carried out by TG Transco at the 132 KV Peddapur and Kandi sub-stations, which supply electricity to the Singuru 3 and 4 phases, providing drinking water to Hyderabad. The maintenance work will take place from 7 am on July 4 to 7 am on July 5.

Areas experiencing a complete interruption in water supply include Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, Borabanda, Moosapet, Nallagandla, Chandnagar, HUDA Colony, Hafizpet, Manikonda, Narsingi, Manchirevula, and Tellapur. Additionally, areas such as Bhojagutta reservoir, Banjara Hills, Erragadda, KPHB, and Hydernagar will experience low-pressure water supplies.

The HMWSSB has requested consumers in the affected areas to use water sparingly and to conserve it as much as possible during the maintenance period.