Water Supply Disruption in Parts of Hyderabad on April 12, Check Affected Areas
As part of maintenance under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will undertake repair works on the 1200 mm diameter MS gravity main pipeline from Hydernagar to Alwal on April 12.
Hyderabad: As part of maintenance under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will undertake repair works on the 1200 mm diameter MS gravity main pipeline from Hydernagar to Alwal on April 12.
Table of Contents
Repair Work Scheduled for 15 Hours
According to a press release from the HMWSSB, the repair activity will be carried out on Friday, April 12, from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm. The repair is focused in the Shahpur Nagar area and is expected to affect the water supply for a 15-hour window.
Complete and Partial Disruption in Several Areas
Water supply will be completely disrupted in several localities falling under the Jalmandali O&M Division-12 and partially affected in some other areas.
Areas with Complete Water Supply Disruption:
- Shapur Nagar
- Sanjay Gandhi Nagar
- Kalavati Nagar
- HMT Society
- HAL Colony
- TSIIC Colony
- Roda Mistri Nagar
- Srinivas Nagar
- Indira Nagar
- Gajularamaram
- Sri Sai Hills
- Devender Nagar
- Kailash Hills
- Balaji Layout
- Kaiser Nagar
- Gajularamaram village
HMWSSB Appeals for Public Cooperation
HMWSSB has urged residents in the affected areas to make alternative water arrangements and use water judiciously during this period. The Board has assured that normal water supply will be restored as soon as the repair work is completed.