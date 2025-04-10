Water Supply Disruption in Parts of Hyderabad on April 12, Check Affected Areas

Hyderabad: As part of maintenance under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will undertake repair works on the 1200 mm diameter MS gravity main pipeline from Hydernagar to Alwal on April 12.

Repair Work Scheduled for 15 Hours

According to a press release from the HMWSSB, the repair activity will be carried out on Friday, April 12, from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm. The repair is focused in the Shahpur Nagar area and is expected to affect the water supply for a 15-hour window.

Complete and Partial Disruption in Several Areas

Water supply will be completely disrupted in several localities falling under the Jalmandali O&M Division-12 and partially affected in some other areas.

Areas with Complete Water Supply Disruption:

Shapur Nagar

Sanjay Gandhi Nagar

Kalavati Nagar

HMT Society

HAL Colony

TSIIC Colony

Roda Mistri Nagar

Srinivas Nagar

Indira Nagar

Gajularamaram

Sri Sai Hills

Devender Nagar

Kailash Hills

Balaji Layout

Kaiser Nagar

Gajularamaram village

HMWSSB Appeals for Public Cooperation

HMWSSB has urged residents in the affected areas to make alternative water arrangements and use water judiciously during this period. The Board has assured that normal water supply will be restored as soon as the repair work is completed.