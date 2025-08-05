Water Supply to Be Disrupted in Several Hyderabad Areas on August 6, Check Affected Areas

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be interrupted in multiple localities across Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 6, due to essential pipeline work.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has stated that the disruption will occur as part of junction work on two major pipelines that transport water from Lingampally to the Sanathnagar reservoir. The repair work is scheduled to take place between 6 am and 10 pm, during which time several areas may face either complete water cuts or receive water at low pressure.

The following areas are expected to be affected: Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, NTR Nagar, Sri Sri Nagar, Prashant Nagar, Deendayal Nagar, Jinkalawada, Prabhakar Reddy Nagar, Samatha Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Karmika Nagar, Shivashankar Nagar, LBS Nagar, Fateh Nagar, Charabanda Raju Colony, Balanagar, Janta Nagar, Chaitanya Basti, Waddar Basti, Erukala Basti, Shastri Marg, Zilla Basti, Shriram Colony, Kaithlapur, Raghavendra Colony, Hanuman Chowk, Yadav Basti, HP Road, Bhavani Nagar, Sardar Patel Nagar, Goods Shed Road, JP Nagar, EWS, MIGH, HIG, LIG, and Satya Sai Nagar.

Additionally, water supply is also likely to be affected in DNM Colony, Ashok Colony, Alauddin Koti, BJR Nagar, Renuka Nagar, Suprabhat Nagar, and Neemkar Nagar.

Residents in these areas are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance and store adequate water for the day. The HMWSSB has requested public cooperation to carry out the scheduled maintenance work without delays.