Water Tanker Falls into Drain in Banjara Hills, Cement Roof Collapses: Video

Hyderabad: A water tanker accidentally fell into a drain in the city’s upscale Banjara Hills area today when the concrete roof built over the drain collapsed. The incident occurred near Virinchi Hospital, causing panic in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the cement cover over the drain had weakened due to heavy rains on Monday night. As the heavy water tanker passed over it, the structure failed to bear the weight and collapsed with a loud crash, dragging the tanker into the drain.