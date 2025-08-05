Hyderabad

Water Tanker Falls into Drain in Banjara Hills, Cement Roof Collapses: Video

A water tanker accidentally fell into a drain in the city's upscale Banjara Hills area today when the concrete roof built over the drain collapsed. The incident occurred near Virinchi Hospital, causing panic in the area.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf5 August 2025 - 17:05
According to eyewitnesses, the cement cover over the drain had weakened due to heavy rains on Monday night. As the heavy water tanker passed over it, the structure failed to bear the weight and collapsed with a loud crash, dragging the tanker into the drain.

