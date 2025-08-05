Waterlogging Around Ameerpet Metro Station After Heavy Rain, HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects

Hyderabad: Waterlogging was reported in areas around Ameerpet Metro Station following heavy rain in the city on Monday evening. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the affected areas on Tuesday to review the situation.

According to sources, 15 cm of rain was recorded in a short span of time, causing a heavy flow of water from areas such as Jubilee Hills, Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda, Elareddyguda, Madhura Nagar, and Srinivas Nagar West, which accumulated on the roads.

Officials informed the Commissioner that the water from 40-foot-wide drains narrows down to just 10 feet while crossing the Ameerpet–Sanjeev Reddy Nagar main road, significantly reducing the water flow. They also reported that one of the pipelines in the culvert beneath the Ameerpet Metro Station was clogged with silt, further aggravating the problem.

The Commissioner instructed officials to immediately remove the silt from the pipelines, and suggested that if the current infrastructure is insufficient, an alternative plan such as a tunnel should be explored. He emphasized that additional pipelines can be laid without disrupting vehicular traffic.

Later, AV Ranganath also inspected the Lakdi-ka-pul (Wooden Bridge) intersection. He directed officials to expedite the ongoing pipeline construction work in the area and mandated the use of barricades during construction to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

He stressed the need for immediate and effective action to prevent flood-like situations during the monsoon season, ensuring long-term relief and resolution of drainage issues for the city’s residents.