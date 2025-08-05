Hyderabad

Waterlogging Around Ameerpet Metro Station After Heavy Rain, HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects

Mohammed Yousuf
5 August 2025 - 20:03
Hyderabad: Waterlogging was reported in areas around Ameerpet Metro Station following heavy rain in the city on Monday evening. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the affected areas on Tuesday to review the situation.

According to sources, 15 cm of rain was recorded in a short span of time, causing a heavy flow of water from areas such as Jubilee Hills, Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda, Elareddyguda, Madhura Nagar, and Srinivas Nagar West, which accumulated on the roads.

Officials informed the Commissioner that the water from 40-foot-wide drains narrows down to just 10 feet while crossing the Ameerpet–Sanjeev Reddy Nagar main road, significantly reducing the water flow. They also reported that one of the pipelines in the culvert beneath the Ameerpet Metro Station was clogged with silt, further aggravating the problem.

The Commissioner instructed officials to immediately remove the silt from the pipelines, and suggested that if the current infrastructure is insufficient, an alternative plan such as a tunnel should be explored. He emphasized that additional pipelines can be laid without disrupting vehicular traffic.

Later, AV Ranganath also inspected the Lakdi-ka-pul (Wooden Bridge) intersection. He directed officials to expedite the ongoing pipeline construction work in the area and mandated the use of barricades during construction to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

He stressed the need for immediate and effective action to prevent flood-like situations during the monsoon season, ensuring long-term relief and resolution of drainage issues for the city’s residents.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
