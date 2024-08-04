Wayanad disaster: Search operations continue, 206 missing

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, police and other agencies resumed the search operation on Sunday morning for the missing people in the Wayanad landslides.

According to official reports, at least 206 people from the Mundakkal and Chooralmala regions of the district, where the maximum damage has occurred, were missing. This includes 49 children also.

Already 357 deaths have been confirmed officially till Saturday night when the search operations were halted for the day.

State government agencies informed that 1,208 homes were destroyed in the multiple landslides that occurred on Tuesday in the district. Of these 540 houses were in Mundakkal, 600 in Chooralmala and 68 in Attamala regions of Wayanad district.

A total of 3,700 acres of agricultural land was also destroyed in the multiple landslide with an estimated loss of Rs 21.11 crore.

Meanwhile, the Army announced that it has resumed the connectivity in Punchirimattam area, the origin of the devastating landslides.

“Indian Army’s relief columns, in collaboration with other agencies, have successfully restored the connectivity till the last remote village of Punjri Matom, the origin site of the landslide. This connectivity has re-established crucial access, providing essential relief to the impacted community. While doing so, Army personnel also evacuated two civilians stranded near Soochipara waterfall. The civilians named Salim and Muhsin were safe with minor bruises which they had suffered while climbing uphill,” said the Army in a post on the social media platform X.

On Thursday, the Army’s Madras Engineering Group completed the construction of a 190-foot Bailey bridge in record time. This bridge restored the connectivity to Mundakkai and Chooralmala, the areas severely impacted by landslides.

The officials said the search and rescue operations will continue as several people are still feared trapped in the debris.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that a secure region will be identified, and a township will be constructed. He said the education minister will visit the schools destroyed in the region and will ensure that children’s education is not disrupted.

The massive landslides occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai.