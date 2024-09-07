WB: Medical Council suspends 2 medics, serves show-cause notice to Ghosh

Kolkata: The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) has suspended two accused government doctors — Avik Dey and Birupakhya Biswas, and served a show-cause notice to arrested former principal of R G Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh, to reply satisfactorily or else his registration would be cancelled.

Meanwhile, a massive protest rally of the medical professionals — doctors, nurses and hospital and nursing homes, seeking intervention of state Governor C V Ananda Bose – was organised from the gate of NRS Medical College and Hospital – to expedite the ongoing CBI probe and arrest of the “real culprits into the alleged rape and murder of the young medic.”

The doctors protest rally, which swelled after reaching at Esplanade using placards and festoons, demanded that Governor must act now to restore the confidence of the people as so far no outcome was visible in the medic “rape and murder” probe.

The murder occurred on August nine and the probe was handed over to CBI on the same day but there was only one arrest so far in relation to the death. One civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection of the murder.

“We firmly believe there are many more involved in the rape and murder and a large-scale nexus in the hospital,” said a senior medic on Saturday.

Doctors said they were also losing patients as the Supreme Court could not sit on August six and now slated for August nine for further hearing. They will also handover a memorandum to the Governor.

The state Medical Council has suspended Avik Dey and Birupakhya Biswas following pressure from all fronts, including that of the striking junior medics, for their alleged nexus in the crime.

Dey was holding an important post in council and Biswas was a member of the penal and ethics committee.

Unique protest rallies were also held by the folk, baul and kirtania in Howrah and Sealdah seeking justice.

Blowing conch shells, ululating and beating drums they marched from Howrah and Sealdah stations and

paraded in the city.