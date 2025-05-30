‘We are going to do it the hard way’, says PBKS fast bowling coach Hopes after loss in Qualifier 1

New Chandigarh: Following a disappointing defeat in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings fast bowling coach James Hopes reflected on the team’s performance and expressed determination to bounce back in the upcoming matches.

PBKS Fall Short Against RCB in Low-Scoring Clash

Punjab Kings were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who chased down a modest target of 102 with ease. PBKS, batting first, crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 101 runs, leaving 35 balls unused. RCB chased the target in only 10 overs, losing just two wickets, and advanced directly to the IPL 2025 final.

Hopes: “We Have to Move On Quickly”

Speaking at the post-match press conference, James Hopes acknowledged the sting of the loss but emphasized the importance of a quick turnaround.

“We played the first over okay with the bat and then it just snowballed from there. The game only finished 20 minutes ago so trying to digest it is hard in these 20 minutes, but it is also necessary that we digest it and move on from it by the end of tonight because we have to travel tomorrow,” said Hopes.

Looking Ahead: A Second Chance Awaits

Despite the setback, Hopes remains optimistic about the team’s prospects.

“We have got to get up to play another game on Sunday and we are going to do it the hard way now, but I hope we meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru again on Tuesday night,” he said. “We have worked for two and a bit months to earn the right to have a second chance, and we are going to cash that second chance in, hopefully.”

No Change in Strategy: Aggression Still the Key

Hopes also addressed the underwhelming batting display but defended the team’s aggressive style of play.

“While our batsmen were a little bit reckless, they have counter-attacked the whole year and it has worked the majority of the time. It did not work tonight. We do need to talk about it, but we also understand we are going to a pitch that is going to be completely different to what we just played on,” he explained.

Reaffirming his support for the team’s approach, Hopes added:

“The aggressive nature should return; I am in favour of that. The worst thing our batters can do now is blink and start jumping at shadows and second-guessing themselves. We have to go to Ahmedabad. Historically it is a very good pitch, and we know we are going to have to go quite hard and score quite quickly. It is not back to the drawing board by any means.”

PBKS to Face MI or GT in Second Qualifier

Punjab Kings will now take on the winner of Friday’s Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier on Sunday. The crucial match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad