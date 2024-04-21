We aren’t using Ram’s name for votes: Bandi Sanjay

Sircilla: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has clarified that the name of Lord Ram was not being used for votes and added that they were using the name of Lord Ram with devotion. He alleged that both the Congress and the BRS party leaders loot in the name of temples.

On Sunday, Bandi held an election campaign for the party in Rajanna Sircilla district. Speaking on the occasion, he asked the people whether they would vote for the ruling Congress party instead of the BJP, which is working for them. He criticised the Congress party for not having any party candidates. Bandi Sanjay recalled that he had fought for compensation for the farmers and bonus to farmers.

“The Congress party had promised to give Rs 2,500. But Revanth Reddy government has not fulfilled that promise. Fearing that he would go on a fast, the weavers were given Rs 50 crore by the State government,” he said.

He also alleged that the textile industry in Sircilla was crippled by the previous BRS government. He claimed that the congress minister and the BRS party working president were good friends. Sanjay made a false claim that it was the BJP that brought down former CM KCR rule.

He said their party should win all 17 MP seats in the upcoming MP elections in Telangana. Sanjay claimed that he brought Rs.12,000 crore to his Lok Sabha constituency in the last five years.

He said he had rendered many services to the people during the corona pandemic period and claimed that the BRS and the Congress leaders did not even come out of their homes during the pandemic period. Sanjay alleged that the Congress government had cheated the farmers on the issue of loan waiver.