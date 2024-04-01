We stand with Mukhtar Ansari`s family in this difficult time: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi extended his condolences to the family of Mukhtar Ansari, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Owaisi visited Ansari’s residence in Ghazipur and expressed solidarity with his family during this challenging time. Taking to the social media platform X, Owaisi stated, “Today we went to the house of the deceased Mukhtar Ansari and paid tribute to his family. In this difficult time, we stand with his family, supporters, and loved ones.”

He further added, “Insha Allah, the light will break through this darkness. If you are ‘Pharaoh’, then ‘Moses’ will also definitely come.” Ansari was laid to rest at the Kali Bagh burial ground in Ghazipur, with heavy security deployment in the area during his last rites. The police were stationed along the route from his residence to the graveyard.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the demise of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, " He died in the judicial custody. The state government is responsible for it…"



On alliance with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) in UP, he says, "We will take…

Ansari’s demise occurred following a cardiac arrest, as confirmed by the postmortem report. However, his family alleged foul play, claiming he was poisoned. Ansari passed away at a hospital in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. A three-member team has been tasked with conducting a magisterial investigation into his death, as ordered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Banda.

In April 2023, Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. Additionally, he was sentenced to life imprisonment on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms license in 1990.

