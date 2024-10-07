We tried to back our skills: Suryakumar on India’s commanding win in 1st T20I

Gwalior: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed his satisfaction on team’s dominating seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I and said they backed their skills.

It was Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy who set the tone of India’s win after bundling out the visitors on 127 as the duo shared six wickets between them.

In reply, the world champions played to their stature and got over the line with 49 balls to spare. Hardik Pandya led the carnage with the bat and amassed 39 not out off 16 balls studded with five fours and two sixes. Suryakumar also played a 29-run cameo laced with three sixes and two fours while opener Sanju Samson also contributed 19-ball 29 to give them a flying start.

“We just tried to back our skills and what we decided in our team meetings, it worked out. The way the guys showed character playing on a new ground and the way we batted, it was great,” said Indian captain after the match.

In the series opener, India handed debut caps to Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy. The move paid off well as Mayank started his career with a maiden followed by a wicket of Mahmudullah in his second over. The pacer returned with the figures of 1-21 in his four overs.

Meanwhile, Nitish went wicketless in his two overs but scored 16 not out including a six.

Commenting on their performance, Suryakumar said, “Very excited and looking forward to seeing them in next games. It’s a good headache to have when you are on the field on whom to bowl. Every time you have an extra option, it’s a good thing. You learn something new every new game.”

“There are always a few areas to improve on, we will sit down and talk about it in the next game,” he added.

The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played in Delhi on Wednesday before moving to Hyderabad for the final match of the series.