“We Won’t Stop Fighting for Telangana,” Says KTR Amid Allegations

Hyderabad: “We will not stop fighting for the people even if it costs our lives,” BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said. Speaking to the media on the police raids on his brother-in-law Raj Pakala’s farmhouse KTR said that they launched the movement for Telangana braving death.

KTR said that cases and government conspiracies are nothing new to them and that false cases are a result of pointing out Revanth’s corruption, illegal acts and failures. “Despite no illegal acts on our part, there is a malicious campaign and political conspiracy against us.

Since the last 11 months, there has been chaos in the state,” he said. He said that BRS leaders are fighting without compromise and walking the path shown by KCR. They are being charged with ‘false’ cases for exposing Revanth’s corruption and failures, like the civil supplies scam and the Musi scam. “Unable to confront us politically, they are conspiring against us.

We have braved challenges and have been in this struggle. We are not afraid of Revanth Reddy’s conspiracies. Since Saturday, there is an absurd attempt against us,” KTR said. “In Telangana, is it wrong for a family to have a gathering at home for Diwali? Should we even seek permission for that,” he asked.

He said that Raj Pakala had built a house and had held a housewarming ceremony with his family and friends. Some people are maliciously labelling this family gathering as a rave party, he added. “Even though I wasn’t there, they are spreading baseless things against me.

If you are in public life, does that mean anyone can spread lies about you? That was Raj Pakala’s house, not a farmhouse.

They are speaking recklessly and calling family members ‘men and women,” he said. “After 21 hours of investigation, what did they find? The officials clearly stated that no drugs were found. So why this malicious campaign,” he asked. “Initially, they said it was an excise case for possessing excessive alcohol, but then they started calling it a narcotics case.

They are calling it a narcotics case as per orders from above,” he said. After testing many people at the party, Raj Pakala’s test came back negative. But the BJP and the Congress are spreading rumours about him, he said. “How can they file an NDPS case? Why was there a difference between the morning panchanama and the FIR,” KTR asked.

They dug a mountain, claiming there were bombs, but not even a mouse was found, he said. “No matter how many obstacles they put in our way, we will not stop fighting and will continue to expose Revanth Reddy,” he said. “We will pursue the Congress and expose their unfulfilled promises, deceptions and failures even if they hunt our families instead of focusing on public issues,” KTR said