Weakened Low-Pressure System: Moderate Rainfall Likely Today and Tomorrow in These Telangana Districts

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to reel under intense summer heat, with temperatures soaring from early morning hours. As heatwave conditions persist in many parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a key weather update.

Low-Pressure System Weakens Over Bay of Bengal

The low-pressure area that had formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal has reportedly weakened, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre. As a result, Telangana is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next three days.

Thunderstorms Likely in Isolated Areas

The IMD also stated that there is a possibility of lightning strikes in several parts of the state. Due to surface circulation and moist winds, Telangana is currently experiencing mixed weather conditions—with heatwaves in some districts and rain showers in others.

Light to Moderate Rainfall Predicted This Weekend

The IMD forecast indicates that moderate rainfall is likely in several districts of Telangana today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday). The districts expected to receive rainfall include:

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Nalgonda

Suryapet

Mahabubabad

Nagar Kurnool

Wanaparthy

Jogulamba Gadwal

Temperatures Remain High in Some Districts

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal in districts like Adilabad and Hyderabad. Severe heat conditions are also being recorded in:

Komaram Bheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Nirmal

Narayanpet

Nizamabad

Wanaparthy

Jogulamba Gadwal

Orange Alert Issued for Several Districts

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for the following districts due to extreme weather conditions:

Adilabad

Komaram Bheem

Mancherial

Nirmal

Gadwal

Narayanpet

Nizamabad

Wanaparthy

Residents in these regions are advised to stay indoors during peak hours, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions against heatstroke and lightning.