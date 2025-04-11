Wear a Helmet: Not Optional, But Essential! Hyderabad Traffic Police Tweet Wins Hearts Online

Hyderabad: Known for their innovative and humorous approach to public awareness, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have once again captured the internet’s attention.

This time, they’ve cleverly leveraged the IPL 2025 fever by sharing a video of Virat Kohli batting during an IPL match to drive home a serious message about helmet safety.

“Helmet is Not Optional, It’s Essential to Stay Alive”

Sharing the clip on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the traffic police captioned it with a strong message:

“You don’t have spare parts for your head. Be it on the ground or the road, a helmet is not optional – it’s necessary for survival.”

The message emphasizes the risks of head injuries in accidents and urges two-wheeler riders to wear helmets without fail.

Creative Awareness Campaigns That Resonate

This is not the first time the Hyderabad Traffic Police have taken a satirical and creative route to spread awareness. They regularly post photos, memes, and videos on social media to highlight the consequences of ignoring traffic rules, often tying them to trending events or pop culture references.

Netizens Praise the Creativity

The latest post has quickly gone viral, with users flooding the comments section with appreciation:

“What creativity! Hats off, sir!”, one user commented.

Some even responded with humor, saying, “Now roads should be like cricket pitches too!”

A Serious Message Behind the Humor

While the delivery is light-hearted, the underlying message is critical. With rising road accidents and fatalities due to non-compliance with helmet rules, especially among two-wheeler riders, such creative interventions are proving to be effective in grabbing public attention.

Encouraging Safe Riding Habits

The Hyderabad Traffic Police continue to blend humor with responsibility, urging citizens to follow traffic rules, wear helmets, and ensure safety for themselves and others on the road. Their campaigns are setting a benchmark for modern, impactful public communication.