Weather Alert: Red and Orange Warnings Issued for Several Telangana Districts — Public Urged to Stay Cautious

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for multiple districts across Telangana due to the forecast of an intense heatwave. The alerts are in effect from April 23 to April 25, with temperatures expected to soar up to 45°C.

According to the IMD:

April 23 : Red Alert for united Adilabad district Orange Alert for united Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak, and Bhupalapally districts

: April 24 & 25 : Red Alert for united Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Jagtial districts

:

Heatwave Conditions Expected to Intensify

The forecast indicates that strong heatwave winds will blow across the affected regions, especially in the Adilabad area, over the next three days. The maximum temperatures may reach up to 45°C, making it one of the hottest spells this season.

Public Advisory Issued for Safety

The IMD has advised residents to take extra precautions, especially between 11 AM and 4 PM, the hottest part of the day. Vulnerable groups like children and the elderly are strongly advised to stay indoors during these hours.