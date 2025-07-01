Weather Alert: Telangana to See Increased Rainfall Through This Week

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Telangana for Tuesday and Wednesday, with heavier showers expected on July 3 and 4. The skies remain overcast across the state as the southwest monsoon continues its active phase.

Hyderabad Sees Overnight Downpour, Several Areas Waterlogged

Heavy rainfall hit Hyderabad on Monday night, leading to flooded roads and traffic disruption in multiple parts of the city. The most affected areas included:

Panjagutta

Lakdikapool

Malakpet

Yusufguda

Jubilee Hills

Sheikhpet

Khajaguda

Manikonda

Medchal

Secunderabad

Himayatnagar

Narayanguda

Stormwater Drainage and Power Disruptions Reported

Also read: Revanth Reddy Offers Fair Deal to Farmers for Net-Zero Bharat Future City

HYDRA emergency teams responded quickly to waterlogging incidents. In Lakdikapool, stagnant water at the Dwarka Hotel junction was diverted into manholes to prevent further traffic congestion.

In Manikonda and Attapur, strong winds accompanying the rain disrupted power supply, leaving residents without electricity for hours. Authorities are working to restore services.

Rainfall Intensity to Pick Up from July 3

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity is expected to increase in intensity on July 3 and 4, potentially leading to localized flooding and power outages in low-lying areas. Citizens are advised to: