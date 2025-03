Weather Alert: Thunderstorms to Lash Telangana Starting Saturday

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad and Telangana are expected to get relief from the scorching summer heat as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for severe thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph), and hailstorms in several districts on March 23.

Orange and Yellow Alert Issued in Telangana

Districts Under Orange Alert (High Intensity Thunderstorms):

Nizamabad

Siddipet

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Districts Under Yellow Alert (Moderate Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds 30-40 kmph):

Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal.

Weather Expert Forecasts Severe Thunderstorms

T. Balaji, a well-known weather analyst from Hyderabad, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, warned of strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms across Telangana from March 22 to March 24.

“As we move out of the heatwave, intense thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected in Central and North Telangana on March 22, followed by South and East Telangana on March 23-24. Eastern Telangana may see severe storms. Stay alert,” Balaji posted on X.

No Major Change in Temperature Expected

According to the IMD forecast, maximum temperatures across Telangana will remain stable for the next three days. However, from March 24 onwards, temperatures are likely to drop slightly below normal levels.

Precautionary Measures for Residents