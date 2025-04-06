Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rains and Thunderstorms Affecting Telugu States

Visakhapatnam: Unseasonal Weather Causes Concern in Telugu States as Rain and Thunderstorms Hit The weather across the Telugu states has undergone a dramatic shift in recent days, with heavy rains occurring in some districts while others experience clear skies. Untimely rainfall and thunderstorms have caused panic among the residents, and the changing weather conditions are raising concerns among farmers.

Weather Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Likely to Continue in Telugu States

According to the Meteorological Department, the surface periodicity in and around South Andaman is expected to influence the weather in the state. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next five days, primarily due to the trough in the region.

Thunderstorms and Rising Temperatures in the Forecast for the Weekend

The weather department has also issued an alert for thunderstorms in a few places on Sunday and Monday. Along with the rain, temperatures in some areas are expected to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius, creating further concerns about the unseasonal weather conditions. Thunderstorms are expected to affect districts such as Kakinada, Anakapalli, Srikakulam, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Guntur, which all received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

Kakinada Receives Highest Rainfall of 56.25 mm

Kakinada district recorded the highest rainfall of 56.25 mm till 8 pm on Saturday, signaling the intensity of the untimely showers. The continuous rainfall has raised concerns among farmers who have already faced considerable losses due to these unseasonal weather patterns.

Heavy Rains Cause Losses in Telangana: Moderate Rain Expected Tomorrow

Meanwhile, in Telangana, heavy rains have already caused significant damage to crops in several districts. The weather department has stated that moderate rainfall is expected in various Telangana districts tomorrow due to the surface trough. Additionally, gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 40 km/h, have been forecasted in the region.

Farmers Face Severe Losses Due to Unseasonal Weather

Farmers in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are suffering severe losses due to these unseasonal rains and thunderstorms, which have disrupted agricultural activities. The unexpected weather conditions are creating uncertainty and putting a strain on the livelihood of many farmers.

Stay Prepared for the Unpredictable Weather

As the weather in the Telugu states continues to fluctuate, residents and farmers are urged to stay alert and prepared for further changes in conditions. The weather department will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as necessary. People are advised to follow the forecasts and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property from the impact of these unexpected weather patterns.