Weather Report: Four Days of Rain Ahead, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for various districts in Telangana, forecasting rainfall over the next four days. According to the weather department, light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, are expected to lash multiple regions of the state.

Districts Likely to Receive Rain on Wednesday

On Wednesday, rainfall is expected in the following districts:

Adilabad

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Jagtial

Rajanna Sircilla

Karimnagar

Peddapalli

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad

Medchal-Malkajgiri

Kamareddy

Rain Forecast for Thursday

The IMD forecasts rain in these districts on Thursday:

Adilabad

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Jagtial

Rajanna Sircilla

Karimnagar

Peddapalli

Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Rainfall Expected to Continue on Friday

On Friday, scattered rainfall is likely in:

Adilabad

Asifabad

Mancherial

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Jagtial

Sircilla

Karimnagar

Peddapalli

Mulugu

Kothagudem

Khammam

Heavy Showers Recorded in Past 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, several parts of Telangana experienced light to heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall was recorded in Dahegaon village of Kumuram Bheem district, with 6.9 cm of precipitation.

IMD Cautions Public to Stay Alert

The IMD has urged residents in the alerted districts to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms. People are advised to stay indoors, especially during lightning or high wind conditions, and to keep updated through official weather bulletins.