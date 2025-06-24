Weather Report: Four Days of Rain Ahead, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for various districts in Telangana, forecasting rainfall over the next four days. According to the weather department, light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, are expected to lash multiple regions of the state.
Districts Likely to Receive Rain on Wednesday
On Wednesday, rainfall is expected in the following districts:
- Adilabad
- Kumuram Bheem Asifabad
- Mancherial
- Nirmal
- Nizamabad
- Jagtial
- Rajanna Sircilla
- Karimnagar
- Peddapalli
- Jayashankar Bhupalpally
- Mulugu
- Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Khammam
- Ranga Reddy
- Hyderabad
- Medchal-Malkajgiri
- Kamareddy
Rain Forecast for Thursday
The IMD forecasts rain in these districts on Thursday:
- Adilabad
- Kumuram Bheem Asifabad
- Mancherial
- Nirmal
- Nizamabad
- Jagtial
- Rajanna Sircilla
- Karimnagar
- Peddapalli
- Bhupalpally
- Mulugu
- Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Khammam
Rainfall Expected to Continue on Friday
On Friday, scattered rainfall is likely in:
- Adilabad
- Asifabad
- Mancherial
- Nirmal
- Nizamabad
- Jagtial
- Sircilla
- Karimnagar
- Peddapalli
- Mulugu
- Kothagudem
- Khammam
Heavy Showers Recorded in Past 24 Hours
In the last 24 hours, several parts of Telangana experienced light to heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall was recorded in Dahegaon village of Kumuram Bheem district, with 6.9 cm of precipitation.
IMD Cautions Public to Stay Alert
The IMD has urged residents in the alerted districts to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms. People are advised to stay indoors, especially during lightning or high wind conditions, and to keep updated through official weather bulletins.