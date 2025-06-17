Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall to Continue for Next 5 Days

The southwest monsoon has intensified across Telangana, bringing widespread rainfall across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts, urging the public to stay cautious.

IMD Issues Rain Alert for June 18

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h are likely to occur in the following districts:

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Nalgonda

Suryapet

Mahabubabad

And other surrounding districts

The alert advises residents in these areas to remain indoors during severe weather conditions and take necessary precautions.

Surface Circulation Triggers Showers

The IMD attributes the rainfall to a surface circulation system that has developed over southern Odisha, which is influencing weather patterns in neighboring Telangana.

Cloudy Skies and Showers in Hyderabad

Even Hyderabad and nearby districts are expected to witness cloudy skies with chances of light rainfall in the next 24 hours. Commuters and outdoor workers are advised to carry rain gear and plan accordingly.

Temperature Forecast

Maximum Temperature : 30°C to 32°C

: 30°C to 32°C Minimum Temperature: Around 23°C

Residents are advised to monitor local weather reports and stay updated through official IMD bulletins.