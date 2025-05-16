Wedding Car Overturns on Highway: Here’s on the Newlyweds’ Condition

Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh: A tragic road accident occurred on the Nakkapalli Highway in Anakapalli district, leaving six people, including newlyweds, severely injured. The accident took place when a wedding car, reportedly speeding, lost control and overturned.

Newlyweds Among the Injured in the Wedding Car Crash

The vehicle was carrying a newly married couple and their family members when the mishap occurred. All six passengers sustained serious injuries and were immediately attended to by local residents who witnessed the accident.

Locals Alert Authorities, Injured Rushed to Hospital

Locals quickly informed the police, who arrived at the scene and shifted the injured victims to the Nakkapalli Government Hospital for treatment. The timely intervention potentially helped prevent further casualties.

Accident Occurred During Return from Annavaram

Initial investigations revealed that the family was returning from the popular pilgrimage site, Annavaram, when the accident happened. The cause of the crash appears to be over-speeding, leading to the vehicle losing control on the highway.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Further details are awaited to determine whether mechanical failure or driver negligence played a role in the incident.