Wedding Tomorrow, Tragedy Today: Groom Dies by Suicide – What Happened?

Jagtial: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Ramchandrapet village, Metpally Mandal, Jagtial district, where a groom took his own life just a day before his wedding.

Groom Dies by Suicide Before Wedding

According to reports, Lakampelli Kiran (37), a resident of Ramchandrapet, died by suicide in the early hours of Saturday. His wedding was scheduled for Sunday morning. On Friday, Kiran had completed his pre-wedding shoot and other traditional rituals before returning home in the evening. After having dinner, he went to bed as usual. However, tragedy struck when he was found dead by hanging in the early hours of Saturday.

Police Investigation Underway

The shocking incident cast a pall of gloom over the entire family. Upon receiving the information, Metpally police reached the scene, registered a case, and initiated an investigation. The body was later shifted to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The exact reason behind Kiran’s suicide remains unknown at this stage. Further details are awaited as police continue their probe into this tragic event.