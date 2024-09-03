West Bengal Assembly unanimously passes state anti-rape Bill

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill after Opposition lend full support to it.

The proposed amendments to the Bill moved by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were, however, not accepted by the House.

The draft legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim’s death or leave her in a vegetative state.

Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape.

Titled the ‘Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,’ the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.

A two-day special session of the assembly has been summoned on Monday in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

The Bill was tabled by state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak.

