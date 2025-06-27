West Bengal Employees Demand 25% DA Dues; Legal Battles Loom Large

Kolkata: With less than 12 hours remaining to meet the Supreme Court’s deadline to clear the 25 per cent pending dearness allowance (DA) dues, the West Bengal government faces intense pressure amid looming legal challenges. The pending dues are to be paid to current and retired state government employees.

Supreme Court Deadline Effective Midnight June 27 Due to State Holidays

While the Supreme Court’s official deadline is midnight on June 29, the practical deadline has shifted to midnight on June 27 because June 28 and June 29 are state government holidays. This has added urgency to the government’s decision-making process.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Ratha Yatra Engagement Adds to Uncertainty

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, currently participating in the Ratha Yatra programme at Lord Jagannath Temple in Digha, East Midnapore district, has not yet issued any notification regarding the payment. This has increased speculation about whether the government will meet the deadline.

State Government Employees’ Forum Warns of Legal Battles and Protests

The United Forum of State Government Employees, leading the movement for DA dues, warned the government of legal consequences including contempt of court if the payment notification is not issued in time. The forum’s convener, Bhaskar Ghosh, said employees have shown great patience but are ready for both legal action and street protests if the order is not honored.

Current DA Rate in West Bengal is 18%, Far Below Union Government Employees

Currently, West Bengal government employees receive DA at only 18 per cent, compared to 55 per cent for Union government employees and many other states. The payment of the 25% pending dues is expected to cost the state exchequer approximately ₹12,000 crore.

Financial Impact on Welfare Schemes Raises Concerns Among Officials

Officials in the State Finance Department have expressed concerns that such a significant payout may affect monthly disbursements under various welfare schemes, potentially impacting public services.