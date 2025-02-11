West Indies Spinner Jomel Warrican Crowned ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January

Dubai: West Indies’ Jomel Warrican has been honored as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2025.

Warrican earned the prestigious award following an outstanding performance in Pakistan, where he delivered his career-best figures and led the West Indies to their first-ever Test victory on Pakistani soil in 35 years.

This marks Warrican’s first ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, defeating two other exceptional spinners from January’s contests—Pakistan’s Noman Ali and India’s Varun Chakravarthy.

The 32-year-old had an exceptional month, taking 19 wickets across two Test matches at an average of just 9.00. His award makes him the first West Indian player to win the accolade since fellow spinner Gudakesh Motie in May 2024.

Career-Best Performance and Historic Victory



In the first Test in Multan, Warrican registered career-best bowling figures of 10-101 and contributed with an unbeaten 31. However, Pakistan, led by Sajid Khan’s 9-115, triumphed by 127 runs.

Warrican bounced back strongly in the second Test at the same venue. He first contributed with the bat, scoring a vital 36 at No.11. Then, with the ball, he took four wickets in the first innings, giving the West Indies a narrow advantage.

In the second innings, his 4-43 and 5-27, coupled with 18 more valuable runs, helped the West Indies seal a historic 120-run victory. Warrican was also named Player of the Series for his all-round contributions.

Warrican’s Reaction



“It’s an honor to win this award. One of my goals for this year was to take my first five-for in Test cricket, but I didn’t expect it to be this grand!” said Warrican.

“I promised my captain something special in this series, especially when my father, my biggest supporter, predicted a phenomenal performance for me. Multan has a special place in my heart—not only because of the historic win for the West Indies, beating Pakistan away from home, but also for earning this prestigious award,” he added.