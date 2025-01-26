2nd Test: West Indies Take Control as Pakistan Lose Four Wickets in Chase of 254

Multan: Pakistan are facing an uphill task to win the second Test and clinch the series 2-0 against the West Indies, having lost four wickets at stumps on Day 2 while chasing 254 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

West Indies Set Pakistan a Challenging Target

After securing a slender nine-run first-innings lead, the West Indies improved their performance in the second innings, posting 244 all-out in two sessions. Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali followed up his impressive 6 for 41 in the first innings with 4 for 80 in the second innings, as 14 wickets fell on the day for 320 runs.

Noman and Sajid Shine with the Ball

Noman’s victims included West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 52 from 74 balls, including four fours and two sixes. After Noman removed the top order, off-spinner Sajid Khan cleaned up the lower middle order, finishing with 4 for 76 after taking 2 for 64 in the first innings. Sajid’s second-innings scalps included Amir Jangoo (30), Kevin Sinclair (28), Gudakesh Motie (18), and Jomel Warrican (18).

Pakistan Struggles in Run-Chase

Pakistan began their run-chase after tea, but the chase quickly became challenging after they were reduced to 5 for 2 in just 16 balls. They finished the day at 76 for 4 in 24 overs, still needing 178 runs on Day 3 to win the match.

Key Batters to Watch on Day 3

When play resumes on Monday morning, all eyes will be on Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel, who was batting on 13 after contributing 32 in the first innings. He was accompanied by nightwatchman Kashif Ali (0), while Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha are yet to bat.

Pakistan’s Top Order Collapses

Pakistan’s top order collapsed under pressure. Shan Masood, the captain, was the first to be dismissed after he missed a straight delivery from off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, and was adjudged leg-before. Mohammad Hurraira followed shortly, attempting a reverse sweep off left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, but was trapped in front of the stumps. Kamran Ghulam’s 29-ball stay ended when he was caught at cover after playing a risky shot off Jomel Warrican.

Babar Azam’s Departure Leaves Pakistan in Trouble

Pakistan suffered a major blow shortly before stumps when Babar Azam was caught at forward short-leg off Sinclair, leaving the team at 71 for 4. Babar, who had looked solid with a 67-ball 31, failed to control the spin and bounce from Sinclair, leaving Pakistan in a precarious position.

Brief Scores:

West Indies : 163/10 and 244/10 in 66.1 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 52, Tevin Imlach 35; Sajid Khan 4-76, Noman Ali 4-80)

: 163/10 and 244/10 in 66.1 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 52, Tevin Imlach 35; Sajid Khan 4-76, Noman Ali 4-80) Pakistan: 154/10 and 76/4 in 24 overs (Babar Azam 31; Kevin Sinclair 2-41)

West Indies lead by 178 runs