‘What Are You Smoking?’: Harbhajan Singh Blasts Pakistan Journalist Over MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh lashed out at a Pakistani journalist for comparing legendary India captain MS Dhoni with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Harbhajan, who played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is for India between 1998 and 2016, criticized the journalist after he posted a photograph of Dhoni and Rizwan and asked his followers who was better between the two.

MS Dhoni or Mohammad Rizwan? Who is better? Tell me honestly 🇮🇳🇵🇰🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bXVRoIsy0V — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 19, 2024

While Harbhajan criticized the Pakistani journalist, he also praised Rizwan for his batting prowess in his message.

“What are you smoking nowadays? What a silly question to ask. Bhaiyo, isko batao. DHONI bahut aage hai RIZWAN se. Even if you ask Rizwan, he will give you an honest answer for this. I like Rizwan; he is a good player who always plays with intent, but this comparison is wrong. DHONI is No. 1 even today in world cricket. None better than him behind the stumps,” Harbhajan wrote on his social media handle.

What r u smoking nowadays ???? What a silly question to ask . Bhaiyo isko batao . DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this . I like Rizwan he is good player who always play with intent.. but this comparison is wrong. DHONI… https://t.co/apr9EtQhQ4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 19, 2024

Dhoni led India to two historic World Cup victories. In 2007, he captained the Indian team to their first ICC T20 World Cup win, defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final.

Four years later, in 2011, he captained India to victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup, ending a 28-year drought.

His unbeaten 91 in the final against Sri Lanka, capped by a memorable six to seal the win, is etched in cricketing history.

Apart from guiding India to two World Cup wins, Dhoni also led the Men in Blue to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.